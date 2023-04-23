This will be the weather in the months of June, July and August in Spain

Heat waves will become more common and intense

In the last years Spain it has experienced hotter-than-usual summers, resulting in an increase in the frequency and intensity of heat waves. For example, the year 2022 was the hottest recorded in Spainand also throughout Europe, as reported by the website eltiempo.es that they describe next summer as “scorching”.

According to the information of the Meteorology Statal Agency, summers in Spain have been heating up since the 1980s, with heat waves becoming more common and intense. Summers have been shown to be getting longer, lasting five more weeks and increasing at a rate of nine days per decade.

The impact on our ecosystems and the population is already evident. Hotter summers cause a greater risk of wildfires, droughts, and heat-related health problems such as heat stroke and dehydration.

This year 2023, we are experiencing exceptionally high temperatures since the beginning of spring. We are experiencing one of the worst droughts in Spain since 1970, and there are areas of the country where it has not rained for more than 100 days since the beginning of the year.

In this situation, many wonder if this is just an omen of what is to come in the coming months and, especially, what the weather will be like in the summer of 2023 (the hottest season of the year in Spain).

As explained by eltiempo.es, “our quarterly forecasts to see the trends in precipitation and temperatures in the next three months (May, June and July) and in the summer quarter (June, July and August), and the news does not seem to be favourable”. Spain could face an exceptionally hot summer

The predictions indicate that both May, June and July will bring temperatures much higher than usual in our country. In particular, it will be much hotter than normal in the interior and hotter than normal in the rest of the country, except in the Canary Islands, where temperatures could be slightly above average.

The months corresponding to the climatological summer would present us a much warmer environment than normal in almost the entire peninsula. With positive thermal anomalies, that is, higher than normal in the Balearic Islands and slightly above normal in the Canary Islands.