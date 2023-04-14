Home Sports This would be the children of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, according to the AI
Sports

This would be the children of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, according to the AI

This would be the children of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, according to the AI

04/14/2023 at 22:01

CEST


A few weeks ago it was confirmed that Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have gotten engaged

Some followers have used Artificial Intelligence to find out what their children would be like

Since the news of their wedding broke, many fans are speculating whether the wedding has already taken place in secret. These rumors arise after the publication of Beso, with which some fans they think they could even expect children. Now, some of them have used Artificial Intelligence to find out what they would be like.

The account of Instagram @chismefrescodefamososhave used the application Midjourney to combine the images Raw Alejandro y Rosalía. In the images, you can see a boy and a girl, both with brown skin and honey-colored eyes.

So far, this is all speculation and fan games. Besides, Rosalía She has expressed many times that motherhood is something she wants to achieve one day: I have a great illusion of having many children. I’d love to.

In addition, the Catalan singer was clear about how many children she would like to have with the Puerto Rican artist: “I want a couple of them, I want a couple of children”manifested Rosalía before clarifying that he was satisfied with “the ones that God gives me”.

