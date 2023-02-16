The route of the last stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, which will start on May 6 in Abruzzo and finish on May 28 in Rome, was presented on Wednesday at the Campidoglio in Rome. The last stage will be 135 kilometers long: it will start from the Eur district and end with a 17.6 kilometer street circuit that cyclists will cover five times and which will pass by the Colosseum, Castel Sant’Angelo and Villa Borghese, to then finish the Imperial Forums and the Altare della Patria. This year’s will be the fifth edition of the Giro d’Italia to finish in Rome: the first was in 1911 and the most recent in 2018.

