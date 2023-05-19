Tho Gram. Let’s start from the name, which already says it all: Gram in Piedmontese dialect it means “bad” and Thok’s new ebike is really very bad, quite exclusive in terms of technical solutions.

The first full carbon Thok is a means not for everyone, as we were able to see in the quick test (not a review, rather ‘first sensations’) that we did on the hills of Turin, during the BikeUP event, partially touching the paths of the Green Ring.

Thok Gram test of the full carbon enduro e-bike

The Thok Gram is a full emtb enduro with telaio full carbonvery light but robust.

The design is by D-Perf of the legendary Aldo Drudi (designer of the most famous helmets of world championship riders), in balance between made in Italy elegance and solutions dedicated to performance.

The frame is designed ad hoc in Carbon UD, a mix of high strength (less stiff and more resilient) and high modulus (stiffer and less resistant) fiber. An uncompromising structure, with new angles, new shapes, the downtube with differentiated thickness, the UDM dropout, the rear with an asymmetrical rectangular structure that ensures impressive rigidity, providing traction uphill and great sensitivity downhill.

Which technical specifications of the Thok Gram.

Thok Gram, how are you?

The Gram is truly built for adventure and freedom, if you can handle it. The TPS-2 suspension system it is specially designed for the needs of enduro.

Inside, it is very powerful. A purebred horse that you have to tame, but you can only do it if you have some experience.

It is such a responsive bike that it invites you to aggressive riding and at the beginning, if you face a steep and somewhat dusty climb with the wrong assistance, you have a hard time controlling it. Which happened to us on the Turin trails.

It takes a while to figure out how to handle it, then you learn how to make the most of it, ed it is a pleasure.

Because actually the Gram is an ebike from constant thrust without jerks, that uphill uses the small and light Shimano EP8 engine (85 Nm of torque and 250W), with progressive, constant delivery, without excessive peaks.

It’s a bike that always stays adheres well to the ground and you don’t have to load too much on the front.

Downhill it seemed to us very precise thanks to the work on the frame; we manage to govern it between holes, tight curves and steep slopes. The geometry of the Gram was designed for decrease stress generated by maneuvers on the most difficult routes, as well as the T stopper which manages the steering limit.

All this gives us the sensation of a natural ridealso thanks to the help of the T-Ribs located on the bottom bracket.

Thok Gram prezzi

The Thok Gram is available in 2 versions and 4 different sizes (S, M, L, XL): the prices are 7,490 euros and 9,900 euros.

