Thomas Bricca murder in Alatri, father and son arrested | The prosecutor: “To shoot the boy, the parent was driving”

July 18, 2023

Roberto and Mattia Toson ended up in handcuffs, who would have committed the crime for an exchange of persons. The victim’s father: “Very happy, now the battle begins”



Breakthrough in investigations for the murder of Thomas Bricca, the 19-year-old killed on January 30 in Alatri (Frosinone) with a gunshot to the head. Were arrested Roberto and Mattia Toson, father and sonthat they would have shot the young man by one exchange of person. They didn’t want to kill him but his Moroccan-born friend Omar Haudy who was wearing a jacket the same as Thomas’ that evening. According to the investigation, his son would have been the shooter while his father was driving the T-Max scooter. The prosecutor has found what he believes “serious inconsistencies” between the stories that the two provided to the investigators during the months of the investigation and what was found on the victim’s smartphone instead. “I am delighted, but important pieces are still missing. Now the great battle of trials begins“said Thomas’ father Paolo.

The turning point in the investigation thanks to Thomas’s cell phone No hits had been found on the phones of the suspects or their friends, but in the last few hours elements from the victim’s cell phone have emerged. Two people riding a scooter fired two shots at Thomas, who then disappeared without trace. The carabinieri had focused their attention on Roberto Toson, 47, and his son Mattia Toson, 22.

The words of Thomas’ father “We haven’t won anything yet, let’s hope they can get them talking now,” Thomas’ father continued. According to Paolo Bricca, “many pieces still remain” to be clarified in the story of his son’s murder: “The scooter and the gun are missing and whoever supplied them to the criminals. I had lost hope, especially in front of the arrogance of those people who even they went up to the village to provoke”.

“I don’t hate Thomas’ killers, I forgive them” “On mid-August I will bring them caviar and champagne to prison, so they will have a checkered tan”, Paolo Bricca once again ironically affirmed, speaking of the two arrested. “But I don’t hate them, I forgive them. I forgave them some time ago, I’m a great Catholic. You have to forgive to live well. No one will be able to give me my son back, the pain remains and unfortunately I have to live with it. I knew Mattia well, l ‘I got with a son and he worked with me in the workshop and he just killed my son’.

“There are other culprits too” “After all these months I can’t say I’m 100% satisfied, now the real battle begins. I expect everything. I expected more people to be arrested. Who lent the scooter, who gave them the gun, who covered them up is missing , the one who gave the go-ahead to kill my son. They told me there was no proof, lately I had lost faith. I have the pain of my son that I lost and whoever killed him makes fun of you inside the bar. It’s a great pain. In all these months they pretended nothing happened, if you told them something they even attacked you. In these months Mattia Toson’s mother called me and told me it wasn’t possible, I’ve always been convinced that it was him. Mattia was crying This morning on his way home when they arrested him, first they killed my son and now they are crying. They took a part of my heart away.”

Thomas’s uncle publishes the photo of the arrested: “Good prison boss” “Good prison boss”: this is the message published on social media by Lorenzo Sabellico, Thomas Bricca’s uncle, together with the photo of Roberto and Mattia Toson.

The exchange of person The evening before the crime, in the historic center of Alatri there had been a dispute at the height of which Francesco Dell’Uomo (Mattia’s uncle by marriage) had been beaten and hung from a balustrade in the void. Those responsible were part of a rival group which included a boy of Moroccan origin Omar Haudy, who had come into conflict with the Tosons. On the evening of the crime, Thomas was in the group of friends in which there was also Omar and both wore a light-colored jacket. The investigations immediately assumed that it had been a punitive expedition by the Tosons for the attack on Dell’Uomo. The murder would have matured after a useless attempt at mediation made by another exponent of the local underworld.

