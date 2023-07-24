Thomas Ceccon won the gold medal in the 50m butterfly at the Swimming World Championships

Thomas Ceccon won the gold medal in the 50m butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. No Italian had ever won a world medal in this specialty before: Ceccon did it by also setting the new national record (22.68 seconds). It is also the first individual gold for Italy at the Fukuoka World Cup.

Ceccon is 22 years old and is one of the most awaited Italian athletes at the World Swimming Championships. He was European champion in the 50m butterfly and a year ago in Budapest he won gold in the 100m backstroke, also setting the world record. In Fukuoka the final of the 100m backstroke, to which Ceccon qualified with the fourth fastest time, is scheduled for Tuesday.

