Home Sports Thomas Doll in Jakarta – Soccer Adventures in Indonesia | > – television – broadcasts AZ
Sports

Thomas Doll in Jakarta – Soccer Adventures in Indonesia | > – television – broadcasts AZ

by admin
Thomas Doll in Jakarta – Soccer Adventures in Indonesia | > – television – broadcasts AZ

Former HSV coach Thomas Doll has been working 11,000 kilometers from his former sporting home of Hamburg since April 2022. The 56-year-old coaches the Indonesian first division club Persija Jakarta and has enjoyed many successes here as third in the table. The football enthusiasm in Jakarta is huge and distracts Doll from the fact that he often has to live apart from his wife Edina and their one-year-old daughter Emilia.

Trainer Thomas Doll in Indonesia: A daily adventure

HSV: News, schedule and results

See also  Canoe, the curtain falls on the Italians: the Ivrea club promoted with flying colors

You may also like

Wimbledon 2023: Clare Balding to lead BBC coverage...

After attacking Schalke fans: police raid before BVB...

Paul Pogba, Juventus, not called up for disciplinary...

Vitali: It’s time for the Packers to trust...

Commentary on International Women’s Day – Women’s rights...

A 17-year-old girl dies allergic to milk after...

Geneva/Servette HC plays the best qualification in 56...

Fabien Galthié, before the trip of the French...

BVB against Chelsea: Controversial intervention – The video...

WSL 2022-23 final day: Last round of fixtures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy