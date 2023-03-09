Former HSV coach Thomas Doll has been working 11,000 kilometers from his former sporting home of Hamburg since April 2022. The 56-year-old coaches the Indonesian first division club Persija Jakarta and has enjoyed many successes here as third in the table. The football enthusiasm in Jakarta is huge and distracts Doll from the fact that he often has to live apart from his wife Edina and their one-year-old daughter Emilia.