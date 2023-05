Geraint Thomas was able to defend the pink jersey in the queen stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia from Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo and can still hope for his first triumph at the Giro. The Welshman lost just three seconds to Primoz Roglic on Friday’s stage 19 and is 26 seconds ahead of the Slovenian ahead of Saturday’s crucial mountain time trial. The Colombian Santiago Buitrago secured the day’s victory.

