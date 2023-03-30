Thomas Müller will not resign from the national team after the disappointing World Cup in Qatar and will continue to be available to Hansi Flick. The FCB women were eliminated from the Champions League against Arsenal. Marcel Sabitzer will probably return to Bayern Munich in the summer. All news and rumors about FCB can be found here.

FC Bayern, News: Thomas Müller is available to Flick Thomas Müller said goodbye emotionally after the World Cup, didn't know if he would be nominated for the national team again. "If that was my last game for Germany," he began. Now it is clear: At least on the part of the Bayern playmaker, nothing stands in the way of a future with the national team – he will continue to be available to Hansi Flick. "In the end I didn't resign because that would be selfish," Müller explained in an interview ESPN, "I always want to give my coach the opportunity to call me and tell me to come." He wants to be there for the team – the national team is not there for his personal goals, but vice versa. "If they want me with all my good and bad qualities and traits," he added.

© getty FC Bayern, News: Hainer announces anti-racism campaign Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer has announced extensive campaigns by the record champions against racism for the top Bundesliga game on Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the live ticker) against Borussia Dortmund. “This year, the DFL has determined that the Bundesliga will set an example together on this match day. Accordingly, we will of course show our attitude as in previous years with warm-up shirts, captain’s armbands, corner flags and banners,” Hainer said in an interview Münchner Merkur/tz. See also Monza-Verona and Bocchetti-Palladino: assistant coaches are in fashion Hainer stressed that one thing had to be made clear during the “International Week Against Racism”: “It’s certainly not enough to put on a shirt or hold up a banner once a year on a match day. It’s about raising awareness over the long term.” Nevertheless, the World Cup in Qatar and the discussion about the “One Love” bandage also “showed what happens when athletes are overloaded. It is important to show an attitude, and everyone can and should always express their opinion , they’re all adults. At a tournament like this, a team should be able to concentrate on their sporting goals from a certain point,” said Hainer. FC Bayern has been involved in the “Red Against Racism” campaign for three years. It is “important,” said the Bayern President, “to send signals to the outside world. But it’s just as important for us to work internally, to raise awareness of the issue and to establish a lasting awareness.” Basically, one would always find oneself asking “whether our society is drifting apart,” said Hainer, and demanded: “We have to counteract forces that are destructive.” “Unfortunately too many people would say: ‘Racism doesn’t affect me!’ You have to be careful not to fool yourself.”

FC Bayern, News: Referee for the classic is set When the Bundesliga classic between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, referee Marco Fritz will apparently start the game. As ex-referee Manuel Gräfe leaked on his Twitter account, the 45-year-old is allowed to lead the top game. For the complete report about Gräfe's referee puzzles click here.

© getty FC Bayern, News: Horror injury for Bayern captain The captain of the Bayern women’s second team, Jana Kappes, suffered a serious injury in the last game in the 2nd women’s Bundesliga. As the club reported, she suffered a fractured skull and needed surgery. The operation was successful. The defender will definitely be out until the end of the season. Before the Champions League second leg of the first women’s team at FC Arsenal, the Munich team sent a greeting to their injured teammate. The team here in the group photo before kick-off a jersey from caps in the camera.

© getty FC Bayern, News: FCB women without a chance against Arsenal The dream of a treble has burst: Bayern Munich’s footballers missed the semi-finals of the Champions League. In the rain in London, the Bundesliga leaders lost the second leg of the quarter-finals at Arsenal deservedly 0: 2 (0: 2), Frida Maanum with a dream goal (20th) and Stina Blackstenius with a header (26th) scored for the Gunners. Bayern, on the other hand, had almost no chance. A detailed match report and the live ticker can be found here.

FC Bayern, rumors: Sabitzer probably without a future at United Marcel Sabitzer was loaned to England for Manchester United in the winter. There he actually showed good performances recently, but apparently they were not good enough to promote a long-term stay. Because according to a report by Sun coach Erik ten Hag is "not yet convinced" of the Austrian international. You can read here what Manchester United's entire strike list should look like.