THOMAS MUNKELT, THE DOMINATOR OF THE 110 HURDLES WHO WENT GOLD IN MOSCOW 1980 – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

At the turn of the seventies and eighties, athletics not only paid a heavy price to the Olympic boycott imposed by the Carter administration for Moscow 1980, which was followed by that of the communist orbit for the 1984 Los Angeles Games, but also the fact That the World Championships were established only in 1983, thus leaving to the European event, as well as that of the other continents, the task of defining who are the best performers for each specialty.

Undoubtedly, when it comes to 110m hurdles, the ruler, both indoors and outdoors, is none other than East German Thomas Munkeltborn in Thuringia, in Zedlitz, on August 3, 1952 and who initially stands out by winning the bronze at the European Indoor Championships in Rotterdam 1973 on the short distance of 60hsbeaten by his compatriot Frank Siebeck and the Polish Adam Galant, to then achieve, again at the indoor event, a consecutive gold trio at the European Championships in San Sebastian in 1977 (7″62), in Milan in 1978 (7″65) and in Vienna in 1979 (7″59).

Its superiority over the other hurdlers of the Old World is confirmed by Munkelt, after the bronze escaped by a single cent in the 1974 Rome edition (13″72 against 13″71 of the Polish Wodzynski in the race won by Guy Drut in 13″40), gaining the European outdoor title in the following two events in Prague in 1978 (13″54) and Athens in 1982 (13″41), where he is also silver with the 4×100m relay, which in practice elects him champion of reference at least for the five-year period from 1977 to 1982. In between, in addition to the success also in the World Cup in Dusseldorf in 1977 ahead of the Cuban Alejandro Casanas and the American Charles Forster, and the victories in the European Cup in 1977 in Helsinki and in 1979 in Turin, the calendar offers Munkelt the opportunity to perform also at the Olympics, in the Moscow edition of 1980, which was deserted by the best American performers.

At the Olympic venue, after his debut at the 1976 Montreal Games with an honorable fifth place in the final won by Drut himself, which put an end to US hegemony which had lasted since 1928, Munkelt can thus take advantage of the absence of the Stars-and-Stripes specialists in Moscow, Renaldo Nehemiah in particular, world record holder in 13″ clear scored in Westwood on May 6, 1979, the year in which the American inflicted on the German the only defeat in a major international event in the World Cup in Montreal, for going to seize an unexpected gold medal by making fun of the Cuban favorite Alejandro Casanas for just one cent (13″39 to 13″40)already silver four years earlier in Montreal behind Drut, with the Soviet Aleksandr Puchkov on the third step of the podium in 13″44.

Munkelt concludes his excellent career with the fourth indoor title on 60hs in Budapest in 1983 (7″48), and another success in the European Cup in London again in 1983to then finish fifth in the final of the first edition of the Helsinki World Cup, covering the distance in 13″66 in the race which certifies the first of three consecutive world championship victories by the American Greg Foster.

And given the Soviet counter-boycott for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, the German decides it’s time to hang up his boots. Con a loot of medals to make anyone envious.