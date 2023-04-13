Home Sports Thomas Tuchel: From nerd to successful trainer
Sports

Thomas Tuchel: From nerd to successful trainer

by admin
Thomas Tuchel: From nerd to successful trainer

On Tuesday evening, FC Bayern play the first leg in the Champions League quarter-finals at Manchester City (kick-off: 9 p.m.). The Munich team doesn’t seem without a chance, as their coach has already deciphered his opponent Josep Guardiola.

Not everything happens in Munich to the satisfaction of the new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Anna Szilagyi / EPA

In what way does a trainer articulate himself unequivocally? through words? Or through gestures? In the case of Thomas Tuchel, the new head coach at FC Bayern, both the one and the other apply. Tuchel is a brilliant rhetorician. But he can also communicate without words.

See also  CHIANTI ULTRA TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

You may also like

Naples, Italy’s shirts hanging in the Spanish Quarters

NDR-Sport: Ex-captain Guilavogui leaves VfL Wolfsburg at the...

Basketball, racist offenses at the end of Scafati-Brindisi:...

Confirmation from sports director Virkus: Bensebaini to Dortmund,...

Julia Ituma, an 18-year-old Italian volleyball player, died...

Away prohibited, UTC Sampdoria: «Any ban is a...

Marvin Friedrich: “I am absolutely dissatisfied and feel...

Here come the “InfluEISers”, the sports influencers –...

Strong performance by the Germans despite injuries

Scattered considerations after Real Madrid-Chelsea (2-0) — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy