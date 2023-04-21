Home » Thomas Tuchel on Oliver Kahn and Salihamidzic
Thomas Tuchel on Oliver Kahn and Salihamidzic

Trainer Thomas Tuchel tries to free himself from the heated debates about the club’s management and especially CEO Oliver Kahn after the Champions League exit at FC Bayern Munich. Before returning to Mainz this Saturday, the 49-year-old tried not to let the possible win of the next championship title in a close race with Borussia Dortmund look like a kind of consolation prize.

“We’re fighting for the title. We don’t have to be ashamed of the championship title,” said Tuchel before the Bundesliga game on Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). “I feel a calm, focused atmosphere here, positive energy and I probably feel the famous calm in the center of the storm,” added the Munich coach.

In his opinion, the topics outside shot over the target. “My collaboration with Brazzo, with Olli, is calm, goal-oriented, solution-oriented and in a positive mood,” he said to Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic: “As a player, you have shaped this club. They have the will to win in them.” A departure in the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City is “not a crisis” for him.

Tuchel is “a big Thomas Müller fan”

Nevertheless, Tuchel declared the away game in Mainz to be a “test of character” for his team right after the insufficient 1-1 draw against Man City. He expects “a brutally difficult task” at his former club and in the coaching duel with his former player Bo Svensson. Mainz have been unbeaten in nine games. Meanwhile, Bayern are still leading the table with two points ahead of BVB before the last six games, but defender Benjamin Pavard, who is in good form, will be missing against Mainz due to a yellow card suspension.

