Thomas Tuchel on Oliver Kahn and Salihamidzic

Trainer Thomas Tuchel tries to free himself from the heated debates about the club’s management and especially CEO Oliver Kahn after the Champions League exit at FC Bayern Munich. Before returning to Mainz this Saturday, the 49-year-old tried not to let the possible win of the next championship title in a close race with Borussia Dortmund look like a kind of consolation prize.

“We’re fighting for the title. We don’t have to be ashamed of the championship title,” said Tuchel before the Bundesliga game on Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). “I feel a calm, focused atmosphere here, positive energy and I probably feel the famous calm in the center of the storm,” added the Munich coach.

In his opinion, the topics outside shot over the target. “My collaboration with Brazzo, with Olli, is calm, goal-oriented, solution-oriented and in a positive mood,” he said to Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic: “As a player, you have shaped this club. They have the will to win in them.” A departure in the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City is “not a crisis” for him.

Tuchel is “a big Thomas Müller fan”

Nevertheless, Tuchel declared the away game in Mainz to be a “test of character” for his team right after the insufficient 1-1 draw against Man City. He expects “a brutally difficult task” at his former club and in the coaching duel with his former player Bo Svensson. Mainz have been unbeaten in nine games. Meanwhile, Bayern are still leading the table with two points ahead of BVB before the last six games, but defender Benjamin Pavard, who is in good form, will be missing against Mainz due to a yellow card suspension.

In all likelihood, Thomas Müller will be back on the pitch as captain from the start. Tuchel assured once again that Müller’s reserve role in the two Champions League games was not a forward-looking decision on his part, but was due to the special game situation against England’s champions.

“I was extremely impressed with how Thomas took the decision. He received an extremely tough decision against himself,” said Tuchel. He himself is “a big Thomas Müller fan”. Like any player, Müller (33) will never be happy when he has to go to the bench. “But that’s my job. But it’s all good. Thomas deserves and gets my maximum respect.”

Müller has “an indefinability in world-class form. Nevertheless, I was of the opinion that the characteristics of the Manchester games are not his games, that they do not suit him one hundred percent”. Otherwise he probably would have played from the start.

In all four other Bayern games under Tuchel, Müller was in the starting XI. “I was really happy about his reaction on the training ground. The handling was not only professional, but exemplary. He sent the best signal of all,” said Tuchel. “I have to make my decisions, sometimes they are tough and sometimes they make someone like Thomas. There is no personal note in it. Everyone has to accept it in a squad with a competitive situation.”