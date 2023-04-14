Home Sports Thomas Tuchel zum Fall Sadio Mané gegen Leroy Sané
Thomas Tuchel zum Fall Sadio Mané gegen Leroy Sané

Thomas Tuchel zum Fall Sadio Mané gegen Leroy Sané

Thomas Tuchel straightened his baseball cap and then slipped into the role of “first lawyer” for the suspended Sadio Mané. “It concerned us because it was a blatant incident,” said the Bayern coach about the argument between Mané and teammate Leroy Sané.

“Sadio has never, ever, ever been at fault. He’s pure football. He has my complete trust. He had that before and he still has it after this mistake.” After the internal ban on Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, Mané, who was also fined, returns for the Manchester second leg back in the squad.

In frustrating and nerve-wracking record champion days with the dispute between Mané and Sané and the 0: 3 pack in the Champions League at Manchester City as a mood killer, a sign in the Bundesliga would be “extremely important” for Tuchel. Also because of the “background noise that we produced ourselves,” said the 49-year-old, who has already experienced more in a few weeks in Munich than coaches from other clubs in a whole season.

“It wasn’t the first time in my coaching career that there was a rattle in the dressing room. We won’t be the last there either, that’s part of it sometimes.” Also in Munich, where Franck Ribéry and Arjen Roben or Lothar Matthäus and Bixente Lizarazu had already clashed violently.

