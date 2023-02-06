The Casa Dani restaurant, located in the Salamanca neighborhood, with more than three decades in Madrid and known for its tortilla, closed all its premises on the last weekend of January after the infections that occurred in the establishment on January 25 and 26

The number of 106 affected by salmonella after eating potato omelette in the Madrid restaurant Casa Dani, of which 14 have required hospital admission and, although one of them was in the ICU, as of this Monday they are all evolving favorably.

The Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has provided these data in the presentation of the new Summa 112 procedure for the accompaniment with assistance dogs in the transfer of patients in ambulances.

The General Directorate of Public Health of the Community of Madrid continues to monitor the cases of the outbreak, caused by salmonella, according to the results of the tests carried out.

Regarding the measures that must be taken for the reopening, the Ministry is awaiting the results of the action carried out by the Department of Food Safety of the Madrid City Council.

“There is no news regarding the investigation being carried out by Public Health of the Madrid City Council and as soon as we have news we will communicate it“, said Ruiz Escudero.

From the Ministry of Health, they remember that the current regulations on egg treatment and sanctioning regime are included in Royal Decree 1021/22 of December 21.

The restaurant assures, for its part, that since its opening and throughout 32 years “the control guidelines and requirements set by the Ministry of Health have always been scrupulously followed. The daily and weekly controls required by the authorities of all our products”.

The company insists that, from the moment the possible infections were confirmed, the health authorities were informed “immediately” to disinfect all the facilities and, “by their own decision and not by order of any authority” made the decision to close all the stores.