Those bad friends of Gustav Isaksen, the new Lazio winger

For now he has only been on the pitch for less than 350 minutes (just over 400 minutes if you also count the Italian Cup and Champions League). His first league goal arrived on Friday evening, yet the news had already written about him. Or rather, some of his friends. We are talking about Gustav Isaksenthe new exterior of the Lazio by Maurizio Sarri, who arrived in the summer from Central Jutland for the sum of 12 million euros. An experience in Rome that hasn’t taken off yet or that could do so right now, thanks to the goal that gave La the comeback against Frosinone. Other news, however, had made his name bounce on search engines. Even if for facts that have little to do with football.

Isaksen’s friends in handcuffs, what happened?

Let’s take a step back, let’s go back to last September’s match between Lazio and Atletico Madrid. In the Authority Stand, invited by the footballer himself, there are four friends, among whom there would also appear to be Emil, Isaksen’s brother. Ages between 20 and 25, before the match in the streets of the center (they had been spotted in Via del Corso, in already suspicious conditions, reports Il Messaggero) and finally a stop in the hospitality area of ​​the Olympic Stadium, where the staff were forced to close the bar precisely because of their constant requests. Finally the match, with the four who, visibly drunk, began to be a nuisance for the rest of the public, so much so that the police were called in. From here the situation begins to degenerate: two of the four young people resist, insult the police and almost come to blows. Handcuffs begin for them, with new insults, pushes and physical contact. “F**k the police! Italian police sh**t!”, shouted excitedly two of the group, who spent the night in the security cells of the Prati police station in the capital. Then, the next day, the direct trial and, after choosing the plea bargaining ritual, the sentence arrives for 2 months and 20 days, with a suspended sentence. And of course the Daspolasting five years.

Who is Gustav Isaksen? Statistics and data

The Lazio player, obviously, did not comment. But they have been difficult days for the 2001 class, who landed in the summer in what for him is his first great adventure in a top European team. He grew up in Midtjylland, with which he achieved 33 goals in 139 gamesalso winning the top scorer ranking last season, The Isaac he has also completed the entire process of the Danish youth national teams and is currently involved in the Under 21 selection. A left winger with great technique, skilled at dribbling, fast, a lover of one-on-ones, he fits perfectly with the tactical scheme of Maurizio Sarri. Waiting to be talked about and not just his gods, his bad guys, his friends.

