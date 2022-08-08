UDINE. While Sottil’s incomplete Udinese had won a certain consensus accompanied by some perplexity after the game lost with the highly rated Chelsea, the challenge with Feralpisalò, which also led to the passage of the round in the Italian Cup, sowed widespread concern in the fans.

It is one thing to find yourself in difficulty with opponents of great technical caliber such as the English, among the greats of Europe, another is to grant at least five scoring chances to a lower category formation and once again be forced to thank the good Silvestri for some feats. Sottil himself admitted this, even though he blamed the embarrassments reported in this first official outing on the improvised deployment due to the many absences and the inevitable lack of knowledge among the newcomers.

It seems right to avoid excessively severe judgments on the team and on individuals, if only because the company must be given credit for having worked at its best in terms of scouting and enhancing young people in order to get by very well both in sports and management results. After all, that all the clubs, even those that are the most popular, are going through moments that are not particularly peaceful, it is clear to everyone, with many situations much more tangled than Udinese.

There remains the annoyance linked to this transfer market open throughout August with daily bursts of tips and indiscretions also on Udinese. There remain the recurring rumors about the possible departures of Deulofeu, Udogie, Walace, Makengo, Becao, Arslan, Beto but it is clear that this is an annoying situation, but not such as to cause a mass exodus.

Keeping the evaluation of the individuals suspended dutifully, which if they have been chosen undoubtedly have quality, it should rather be emphasized that the team has a tendency to find themselves a little with too tall defenders and embarrassed in chasing fast and crafty opponents. There is also a lot of talk about Sottil who is used to keeping the back four and with an attacking midfielder behind the two strikers, but of course the coach continues to work on the three-way defense which in these parts is an almost inevitable solution.

Rather, in the absence of Walace and with Jajalo not in place, it is necessary to find an adequate prop as a steering wheel, if we want to call it that, because the role is very delicate and Lovric, who also showed good qualities, does not seem inclined to be a balancer and breakwater in between.

But now we are, on Saturday we start in absolute preview at San Siro, with Milan as champion of Italy and, it seems to be understood, already in great shape.