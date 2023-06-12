Home » Thousands celebrate Man City despite the rain at the parade
Thousands celebrate Man City despite the rain at the parade

by admin
Thousands celebrate Man City despite the rain at the parade

Manchester City celebrated winning the English Football Championship, the FA Cup and the Champions League with a grand parade through central Manchester on Monday. The team around star striker Erling Haaland and star coach Josep Guardiola drove through the city in open buses and were celebrated by their fans.

AP/PA/Danny Lawson

Despite the pouring rain, thousands of supporters lined the streets. The start of the parade initially had to be postponed due to the risk of thunderstorms – but the English weather could not spoil the joy of the City supporters at the historic triumph.

Man City won the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history with a 1-0 (0-0) win over Inter Milan and thus secured the historic treble, which only local rivals Manchester United had previously managed in England in 1999.

