Thousands of Benfica fans welcome returning Di Maria

World champion Angel Di Maria was greeted by thousands of Benfica fans at his performance. Supporters gathered at the Portuguese champions’ stadium on Thursday night, where the returnees were officially presented.

“I know it’s not normal to do things like that in Portugal – and today you’re all here because of me,” said the clearly impressed Argentine. “I return to my home because I feel this is my home. That’s a unique feeling.” Some fans lit bengalos, then they started singing club songs.

Free transfer to Benfica

The 35-year-old last played for Juventus Turin, where his contract expired at the end of June. Di Maria joins Benfica on a free transfer, where he has signed a one-year contract, according to media reports.

After starting his career in his native Argentina, Benfica was Di Maria’s first stop in Europe in 2007. Three years later he moved to Real Madrid for 33 million euros (2010 to 2014). He then played for Manchester United (2014 to 2015), for Paris Saint-Germain (2015 to 2022) and last season in Turin.

