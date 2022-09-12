Many Guzzi fans joyfully “invaded” Mandello del Lario to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the brand; also the actor Ewan McGregor present at the maxi-rally

Adriano Bestetti





@

Adriano600RR

The 2022 edition of WYD, the Moto Guzzi World Days, will certainly remain in the annals. After the postponement of 2021 due to the persistence of the pandemic emergency, the great people of the Guzzisti were finally able to celebrate the centenary of the noble Italian manufacturer on the occasion of his traditional maxi-rally, an event that attracted as always many fans from all over the world. globe. The center of the celebrations could only be the historic factory in via Parodi in Mandello del Lario, in the province of Lecco, the authentic “cradle” of the house in L’Aquila which once again this year saw many of its ardent supporters parading through the now iconic red gate. And none of them, once again, were disappointed.

Sold out in Mandello — According to initial estimates, there were over 60,000 participants in WYD 2022, the Moto Guzzi World Days. Many have arrived on the shores of Lake Como on their motorcycles by registering the sold-out in all hotels in the area. The participation of Italian and European Guzzi fans was naturally remarkable, but license plates were also seen from the United States, South America, Australia and even Indonesia. The plant registered over 20,000 entries over the weekend, the pre-established capacity limit, offering everyone the opportunity to visit its assembly lines, from which all the Guzzis of the last century were born, together with the famous wind tunnel.

The wonders of the museum — The equally renowned Moto Guzzi Museum, on the other hand, presented itself to lovers of the Larian brand in an unprecedented form, divided into three thematic areas dedicated to production motorcycles, racing ones and military models. Its collection consists of about 160 specimens and is undoubtedly among the most important and fascinating in the world, ranging from the first prototypes to the current Guzzi and punctuated by scrupulously restored rarities. No Guzzi fan remained insensitive to the glorious models it contains, whether it was the first visit ever or the umpteenth one. This new structure of the Museum, however, anticipates a broader restructuring project of the entire site, aimed at transforming it into a more usable aggregation center but without losing any of its unspeakable historical and cultural value.

THE passion of the Moto Guzzi Village — Inside the factory there was also the Moto Guzzi Village, an area specially set up for the entertainment of guests with music, refreshment points and the entire current Guzzi range on display, including the recently unveiled V7 Stone Special Edition, the special signed by Filippo Barbacane of Officine Rossopuro and two examples of V7s prepared for the Fast Endurance Trophy, a mono-brand mini-championship of the Mandello house in which Gazzetta Motori also participated on the occasion of the last stage of Misano Adriatico. Among the various attractions proposed, a great success was predictably garnered by test-ride with Guzzi making a vast arsenal of V7, V9 and V85 TT available free of charge. The result was well over 800 test-ride made by as many ecstatic admirers of the Larian twin-cylinder engines.

THE two ‘stars’ of the parade — The apex of the celebrations for WYD 2022, however, was represented by the great parade on Saturday 10 September, opened by what is perhaps the most famous Guzzi driver in the world, the Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, who came to immortalize his passion for motorcycles. of Mandello in the well-known road movie from 2007 Long Way Down. Escorted by proud Corazzieri riding unmistakable California 1400s, the British artist has in fact led the way in the parade aboard the brand new V100 Mandello, a model unveiled right at the opening of the WYDs and immediately welcomed with enthusiasm by the stream of enthusiasts who made it possible. admire in preview. The V100 Mandello was in fact present both in Magma Red color near the wind tunnel and in the Polar White one inside the Village and those present were the first to have the opportunity to book it, given that the orders on-line they will only be open on the Monday following the event.

the first century of a legend — In the world of motorcycling, but not only, there are very few brands that can boast such a visceral history, tradition and passion for it on the part of legions of enthusiasts. Moto Guzzi transcends the mere production environment to rise to the role of lifestyle, as evidenced by the thousands of enthusiasts who filled the streets of Mandello for WYD 2022. And it goes without saying that many of them consider this visit to be a real and its own "pilgrimage", organized perhaps for months in order to demonstrate one's "devotion". With 100 years of history behind it marked by stubbornness and fidelity to its values, the hope is that this latest edition of WYD has represented only the beginning of another century of prosperity for the legendary home of L'Aquila.