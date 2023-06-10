Thousands of people participated in the record-setting football league. The atmosphere is hot_Zhejiang Online

Thousands of people participated in the record-setting football league. The atmosphere is very hot

Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Ye Haipeng

From June 5th to 9th, the 12th Wenzhou Children’s Football League and Zhejiang Dolphin Cup Children’s Football League in 2023 will be held at the Ouyan Football Base in Taohua Island Sports and Leisure Park in the urban area. 1005 athletes from 120 kindergarten teams participated in this competition. There are two groups of futsal and three-a-side football in this competition. A total of 120 teams from 69 kindergartens participated.

At the competition site, the children fought fiercely against the scorching sun, the coaches of each team anxiously commanded from the sidelines, and the stadium was surrounded by cheering and cheering parents. Although many of these children have not been in contact with football for a long time, and even do not have a thorough understanding of the rules of football games such as kick-offs, penalty kicks, and penalty kicks, they still run happily on the field and play happily. After the ball was kicked off again, the performance of the cute babies made the referee and the parents who watched couldn’t help laughing.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Football Association, this event is based on campus football, with the school as the basic unit, with physical fitness as the starting point, and teamwork as the goal, to create a good atmosphere for Wenzhou campus football. Through the hosting of the game, the influence of football in the city will be enhanced, the football population will be expanded, the foundation of football will be consolidated, and the competitive level of football in the city will be improved.

It is reported that the Wenzhou Children’s Football League has been held for 11 sessions so far. Kindergartens have actively participated in the competition. The organizer hopes that by organizing such football events, more children will love football from an early age and experience the health and happiness brought by football. Through the sport of football, children are trained to be healthy, courageous, united, friendly, and well-rounded newcomers in the new era, and to discover future football stars with ideals, culture, and skills.