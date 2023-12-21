Three babies with three different women in four months? Mothers claim NFL superstar Tyreek Hill is the father

While Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill competes for the NFL MVP award, the 29-year-old American has other concerns off the field. The wide receiver has three lawsuits against him from three women who claim to have given birth to his child. Striking: Hill is said to have fathered these children within just a few months.

American Football player Tyreek Hill is a busy man. The NFL superstar is considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and already won the Superbowl a few years ago (in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs). Although the focus may not really have been on American Football in recent months. The current player of the Miami Dolphins has two lawsuits pending. Hill has reportedly been sued by three different women, all claiming to have given birth to the NFL star’s child.

Brittany Lackner , the first of Hill’s new baby mamas, came forward in January, saying she and Hill had sex in Florida last year and that she was due to give birth within days. Kimberly Baker, another baby mama, came forward in May, claiming a paternity test would prove she and Hill fathered her newborn daughter Trae Love Hill when they met in August 2022. Hill, who earns more than $30 million a year, offered Lackner $2,500 a month in alimony, but Lackner thought that was too little.

After both women announced their news, a third woman came forward. Camille Valmon claims Hill is the father of her son Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr, who was born in March. Anyone who can do math well comes to the conclusion that Hill, who is already the father of three children, would have fathered the three children in a few months. Striking: his wife Keeta Vaccaro is not one of the women.

Not up to his test piece

It is not the first time that the NFL star has been controversial. In 2015, the wide receiver previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Hill then allegedly strangled his then-fiancée Crystal Espinal while she was pregnant with Zev Carter, their first son. Hill was kicked off the Oklahoma State team (his college team) at the time for this.

In 2019, a new indictment was filed against Hill. He was accused of child abuse and was therefore suspended by the Kansas City Chiefs. According to the allegations, Hill broke his son Zev’s arm. However, the justice department found that there was insufficient evidence and acquitted Hill. The wide receiver got his spot back within the Kansas City Chiefs.

Months later, Espinal took Hill to court to prove he was the father of twins Nakeem and Nyla and to obtain child support.

