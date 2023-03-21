Status: 03/21/2023 09:25 a.m

1. FC Köln is one of the biggest disappointments of the season in the women’s Bundesliga. The next three games will be crucial to avert at least the worst.

Sarah Puntigam could hardly have believed how special her goal was to make it 2-1 in the game at MSV Duisburg this season in the women’s Bundesliga. That goal didn’t earn her team a point – and it’s something of a kickstart to a period of failure. Because Puntigam is the last goal scorer of the FC women – for almost five months.

Eight games have passed since then and Köln have remained goalless each time. After all: Coach Sascha Glass’s team was able to keep the zero twice, so at least the points account has not been zero since then. But the development is striking, the start was successful with nine points from the first five games, since then there have only been two points in nine games.

A swatter that encourages

So it’s a little surprising how much Positive Glass was able to draw from the 0:5 against FC Bayern Munich last weekend. “We can take a lot of confidence from the way we handled it playfully against Bayern. That will also help us for the next few games. As far as the attacking game is concerned, you can see that we’ve made a step forward in the last few months.” , said the 50-year-old. The result itself does not reflect that at all, but the coach is encouraged by the fact that his team conceded all five goals in the first half and were then unscathed.

But Glass is also aware that his team is currently carrying more problems than providing optimism. “There are many things that we need to do better and change as soon as possible” , he also said. Especially on the defensive and immediately. Because now decisive ten days are coming for Cologne, on Tuesday (03/21/2023) it is in the catch-up game of the 14th matchday to the bottom of the table Turbine Potsdam, on Friday (03/24/2023) to Werder Bremen, like the following opponent MSV Duisburg (03/31) .2023) has scored two more points so far.

Last chance for the actual goal of the season