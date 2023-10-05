Three beautiful sports magazines to devour

Favorite: “Badass”

For the cover of its first issue, Badass chose a hell of a badass (powerful and slightly rebellious woman, for the uninitiated). Émilie Gomis, silver medalist basketball player at the 2012 London Games, explains in particular: “If I had had women as role models, I might not have wanted to be like boys so much. »

Former artistic director of L’Équipe Magazine, Stéphane Sornique has created a high-end magazine, original in its form (it unfolds like a map), rich in its content (performance, trends, photos… ), which expands the (too) small media family around sport and women. After a first self-financed issue, Badass needs a helping hand to set up as a bimonthly publication. A prize pool is open on the KissKissBankBank crowdfunding platform.

The punch: “Spheres”

We love the concept of Spheres. Every three months, the (very beautiful) magazine spends 144 pages exploring a community, with long formats and incredible photos. “Because discovering why people form a community means understanding what drives them. And discovering multiple communities is discovering the intimacy of our society. »

We have seen sailors, climbers, dancers, horse riders and underwater divers pass by, the latest issue, which has just been released, is dedicated to boxers. And we can’t wait to read, for example, the cross-interview between the former Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe and Souleymane Cissokho, the visit to the oldest boxing club in the world or the report on Rocky Balboa fans.

The draft: “The Others”

Because they did not want “something that you consume and then throw away”, the founders of Les Others opted for a biennial “halfway between a logbook and an art book”. And for a play on words, finally, of languages, for the title, their baby being bilingual. This gives book-objects to devour and then collect, full of beautiful photos and adventure stories, full of creativity and nature.

While waiting for volume 17, at the beginning of December, we can enjoy volume 16, dedicated to rest. “Rest as an adventure in its own right: when wandering along the paths without a goal, lying down in a field to observe the clouds or sitting on a chair facing the horizon become ends in themselves. »

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

