Three candidates to host the 2029 World Cup

Narvik and Soldeu are bidding to host the 2029 Alpine World Ski Championships. The Norwegians and Andorrans have submitted their second bid after their failure against Crans Montana when choosing the organizer for the 2027 World Championships. The third candidate is Val Gardena. The International Ski Federation (FIS) only registered one application for each of the other two world championships that were advertised by the registration deadline on May 1st.

Lahti in Finland also wants to hold the Nordic title fights in 2029, Planica in Slovenia those of 2028 in ski flying.