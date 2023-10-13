three clubs on his trail

The talent of Monza Andrea Colpanihe will certainly be a transfer man for next summer, he eyes of Milan and not only are they already on the left-handed talent. We were talking about Milan because, given the probable departures of Florenzi and Caldara at the end of the contract, at least one local player must be included in the team’s staff Devilto respect the rules imposed by UEFA. Rossoneri observers have long had their eyes on the blond midfielder who grew up in Atalanta’s thriving nursery and which is attracting more than a little attention from many clubs Serie A. Milan on that role he had tried to invest with De Ketelaerebut the Belgian footballer has never performed at acceptable levels for the Italian top league.

It’s not just Milan Following the footsteps of the class of ’99, other teams have set their sights on Colpani. One of them is Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who must rejuvenate the team, especially in midfield, and greatly appreciates the tactical flexibility of the young player from Brescia. In addition to the charm of the team, the Nerazzurri have one at home possible key to opening a groove in Colpan’s thoughtsi, quell’Alessandro Bastoni with whom the Monza midfielder grew up in the youth team Deaand whom he considers as an acquired brother.

But the suitors didn’t end here, could the team par excellence of our championship be missing? Absolutely not. Juventus too next summer he will have to rebuild and rejuvenate, and therefore perhaps combine the various Miretti, Fagioli and Chiesa with the talented dribbler who is enchanting at the beginning of the season. Given the high probability of an auction for the player, to take him away from the Brianza, the good Galliani will not be satisfied with low offersand he will certainly not sit at the negotiating table for less than 20 million euros.

Be it Milan, Inter or Juventus, One thing is certain, next summer’s transfer market will be under the sign of “Skinny“for the moment he has no preferences, the only one is that he wants to wear the blue shirt, he hopes to be called up already this season, but if next year he were to move to one of the big three of our championship, everything will be much more simple.

Share this: Facebook

X

