Three Coaches of the Washington Nationals Will Not Return for the 2024 Season

Three coaches of the Washington Nationals team will not be back for the 2024 season of the Big leagues. According to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand, the Washington Nationals announced that bench coach Tim Bogar, third base coach Gary DiSarcina, and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler will not return next year with the club.

Roessler, who previously served as the hitting coach for the Montreal Expos in 2000 and 2001, joined the Nationals in 2020. Before that, from 2015 to 2017, he worked as the assistant hitting coach for the New York Mets and later became the hitting coach in 2018.

Bogar, 56 years old, and DiSarcina, 55 years old, were both infielders during their playing years. While they weren’t known for their hitting prowess, they possess a deep understanding of the art of hitting. Bogar, who has managerial and front office executive experience in the Majors, joined the Nationals as the first base coach in 2018 under coach Dave Martínez.

Prior to joining the Nationals, Bogar worked with several other franchises, including the Tampa Bay Rays (2008), Boston Red Sox (2009-2012), Texas Rangers (2014), and Seattle Mariners (2016-2017).

DiSarcina, on the other hand, joined the Nationals last year as a coach. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2014-2016), Boston Red Sox (2017), and New York Mets (2018-2021).

The Washington Nationals finished in last place in the National League East division this year with a record of 71-91. The team’s management aims to make a comeback in the next season, just like they did in 2019 when they became the MLB champions.

