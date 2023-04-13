Three applicants submitted their applications for hosting the European Championships in 2028 and 2032 on time.

As the European Football Association (UEFA) announced on Wednesday, the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland) and Ireland are joint candidates for the 2028 European Championship. Turkey is interested in both tournaments, Italy is applying for 2032.

Next year’s European Championship will take place in Germany from June 14th to July 14th. The governing body will evaluate the applications “in the coming months,” said UEFA. The decision will be made by the UEFA Executive Committee for both final tournaments next October.

Originally, Russia also wanted to host the major event in 2028 or 2032. Due to the war of aggression against Ukraine, UEFA had already ruled out Russia as a possible host of the European Championship.