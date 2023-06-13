Three European finals, three defeats: Italian football is looking for a moral of the story that doesn’t exist

First the Roma. Then the Fiorentina. Finally theInter. Three out of three, but in the negative: it couldn’t have gone worse. There A league and “zero titles” – as he would say Jose Mourinho who today is one of the victims of his own anathema – wonders which one is the lesson of these three finals for Italian football: glass half empty or half full, true rebirth or bitter failure.

It is inevitable. When a story ends, and this one of the Italians in Europe has been incredible, there is always some need for find a moral. But honestly, what’s the point of three games lost like this. With Rome beaten solo you have rigors and still brooding about referee Taylor. Fiorentina betrayed by a counterattack to the 90th. The Inter who will not forget about Istanbul For years. They could have easily been three wins out of three, no one would have had anything to say. The truth then is that these three finals have not no meaning for Italian football. As though he didn’t have it probably not even the fact of have reached them.

Read Also Champions City-Inter, from Lukaku’s mistakes to Lautaro’s shot: the useless hunt for the culprits

That flood of analyses e lodi rave about Serie A, “calcio is back” and other such rhetoric, was and probably still is unmotivated: the Italians have made a journey extraordinaryhave been deeply competitive thanks to some idea strongwhatever they were (from the beautiful game of Italian and Inzaghi al bolt by Mourinho). This is indisputable. But it is equally true that they reached the bottom thanks to merit and also for a board favorablewhere they were always favorites given the level of competition (Fiorentina in Conference) or the draw of thean urn (Roma in the Europa League and Inter in the Champions League), and at most they started at pari (the nerazzurri with Benfica, for example). When they were faced with a superior opponent, they played very well, they came really close. But have lost.

Read Also History of scalping and who profits from people’s passion

Well, if there is one element of these three finals to really reflect on, if anything, it is that the Italians got there all underdogs. One can perhaps argue justly about Rome, which had gods economic fundamentals e technicians very similar to those of Sevilla. But there is no doubt that Fiorentina were inferior to West Hamwhile the difference between Inter col City it was simply abysmal. This gap in the field has not been seen, and this increases a little regretsit makes a little proud. But it was there and we must not forget it. Football is wonderful because in dry match anyone can beat anyone, but 9 times out of 10 they still win the strongest and the golden register of the Champions League is there to prove it: in the last decade the favorite has always won in the final with the only exception perhaps being the Chelsea in 2021. And this means that Inter to win it would have had to make a miracle, as Serie A will have to do in the coming years. And it also partially applies to theEuropa League, where obviously we have been and will be more competitive. Today the cup where we are dominant is the Conferencetwo finals in two years, and the next the Juve (if he plays it) will still be the team to beat. But it’s just the third level of the European pyramid. When Inter, Roma or any other representative will return to one international final and favouritesthen it will mean that Serie A will also be back really big.

Twitter: @lVendemiale