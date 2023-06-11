three finals lost for Italian football, but we are alive – breaking latest news

Of Daniel Dallera

Inter lost their final after Rome and Fiorentina because many good things have been seen on the pitch. Now we need to start from here by planning technical, financial and corporate projects

Head held high, but what a terrible blow. Italian football proves to be competitive, good, excellent, a signature in the world, in a few hours in Argentina the Under 20 World Cup will be played against Uruguay, but also wounded, in pain and with a racing heart. After Roma and Fiorentina, the first defeat on penalties by Sevilla (and later in Mourinho’s behavior, but which has now become a vice), the second tamed in the 90th minute after an Italian-style distraction against West Ham, even Inter in the end had to bow . At Manchester City, the strongest, but in the bank, not on the pitch. Within about ten days a negative treble of feelings and anger, but not expressed in the game: Italian football lives, fights, is respected, is praised while it was once criticized, even disgusted.

He spends an hour and a half of hell for a team and a club, Manchester City, who spent a fortune to bring home a Champions League. Without deserving it in its final act, where a technician who was tormented and challenged until the other day, gave a football lesson to someone who was considered to be a free teacher in football strategy.

Inzaghi a giant in terms of intelligence and preparation for the match of the year compared to Guardiola who saw meaningless wandering and references in the middle of the field Haaland, he’s giant in physique but made tiny by the Nerazzurri defence. Yet others laugh and celebrate, we cry bitter tears. But this is sport, there is nothing to be done, with its sometimes unjust sentences, for attention also built on concrete evidence. Like that masterpiece shot by Rodri, framed and built by a game action typical of Guardiola’s City, where everyone seeks and finds each other. See also Weekend in the Canaries | Where to go and what to do

Quite different from the failed one of Lautaro, in the evening not and stubborn in looking for a personal solution, when it was enough to raise the head and place the ball on Brozovic who claimed it in a free and solitary position, from there it was child’s play to score. And it’s always about the head, wrong in the evening in Istanbul, if you think about that of Luke who directs a ball at Ederson’s feet. Inches of bad luck they say. true, but also of clumsiness that could lead Marotta to leave Lukaku where he deserves to stay, at Chelsea, next season.

Three lost finals hurt the heart, but they are three blows of life for Italian football and of course for Mancini, the national team coach. It’s enough to believe it and start over from here by planning technical, financial and corporate projects. Translated: it means strengthening the team, settling the accounts and building stadiums. Steven Zhang, president of Inter, a minute after the searing defeat said he was already at work. Always in Milan Gerry Cardinale, owner with new ideas of a Milan that in Europe arrived very close to the final goal, on the same wavelength. If the Milan of football plans and designs (even the stadiums) Italian football will experience other European finals, this time by winning them.