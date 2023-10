The Criminal Senate of the Admiral Bundesliga sentenced Lustenau player Pius Grabher to a three-game ban on Monday for rough play. A conditional ban for another game of six months was imposed.

Grabher was shown the red card on Sunday in the 4-0 home defeat against Egger Glas Hartberg after a brutal foul on Mamadou Sangare. Furthermore, WSG-Tirol co-coach Martin Svejnoha has to watch a match because of non-compliance with an association order.

Share this: Facebook

X