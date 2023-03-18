Home Sports Three Haaland goals in Man City victory in the FA Cup
Three Haaland goals in Man City victory in the FA Cup

Manchester City was the first team to reach the semi-finals of the English FA Cup on Saturday with a shooting match. The champions beat second-division leaders Burnley, coached by ex-City pro Vincent Kompany, 6-0.

Erling Haaland, who was substituted in the 63rd minute, scored the first three goals (32′, 35′, 59′), then Julian Alvarez (62′, 73′) and Cole Palmer (68′) scored. Haaland now has 42 competitive goals for the “Citizens” season, only on Tuesday he scored five times in the Champions League 7-0 against RB Leipzig.

The remaining FA Cup quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, with Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers, Brighton and Hove Albion v Grimsby Town and Manchester United v Fulham.

