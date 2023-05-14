Home » three hours late and arrival of the police
three hours late and arrival of the police

ansa

its a Ryanair flight Milan-Brindisi, a woman refused to turn off her phone because she was on a video call. As reported by the Puglia newspaper, Thursday, the plane was about to leave Malpensa, but due to the passenger, it was delayed by three hours. The crew was in fact forced to stop maneuvering on the runway and call the police.

According to those present, the woman refused to turn off her phone, despite repeated requests from the cabin crew, and threatened the staff by saying she would keep her smartphone on during the flight. At that point, the commander was forced to go back and call the police.

