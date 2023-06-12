Home » Three Injured In Shooting Outside Balboa Park Nightclub
Three Injured In Shooting Outside Balboa Park Nightclub

San Francisco saw another shooting Saturday night with multiple victims — just a day after a mass shooting in the Mission District injured nine.

Three adults — two males and one female — were shot late Saturday night near a nightclub in the city’s Balboa Park/Mission Terrace neighborhood and suffered gunshot-related injuries, according to KPIX.

Officers responded at 11:54 p.m. to the 300 block of Ocean Avenue where they found the three injured victims. The incident happened near where the Stratos nightclub is located, as KRON4 reported.

Officers reportedly rendered emergency aid, and medics took all three victims to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are still unknown. Police are reportedly investigating but haven’t provided additional information on the identities of the victims, suspect(s), or circumstances.

SF Supervisor Ahsha Safai tweeted that about the shooting and called on the community to do more to prevent gun violence.

There was previously a shooting near the same club in September of 2022, as KPIX reported at the time. SFPD said that an altercation outside of the club left a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries.

The club was hosting its weekly Sábado de Rumba event on Saturday night, according to its Eventbrite page.

Previously: Details Emerge in Friday Night Mass Shooting in the Mission: Suspect Named

Feature image of Stratos Nightclub via Google Street View.

