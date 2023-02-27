Three investigating judges from the Paris court were appointed on Monday to investigate the accusations of kidnapping, sequestration and torture of a Franco-Algerian lobbyist, Tayeb Benabderrahmane, which notably target the boss of PSG Nasser al-Khelaïfi and in link with the detention of sensitive documents, AFP learned from a judicial source.
Tayeb Benabderrahmane, 42, had filed a complaint with civil action, a procedure which almost systematically obtains judicial information, for torture, kidnapping and forcible confinement. Judicial information was opened at the end of January, indicated a judicial source, confirming information from France Inter, and three investigating judges were co-seized.
A complaint after an arrest in Qatar in January 2020
“We are very happy that the real file of this story is finally the subject of an investigation by the French justice”, reacted to AFP the lawyers of Mr. Benabderrahmane, Maîtres Romain Ruiz and Gabriel Vejnar.
In this complaint, their client denounces his arrest in January 2020 in Qatar, where he had settled three months earlier to lobby. He claims to have been incarcerated there for six months and tortured, then placed under house arrest and finally authorized to leave in November of the same year, after having signed a confidentiality protocol in which he undertook not to divulge “sensitive” documents. on Nasser al-Khelaïfi.
It could be information contained in a phone that belonged to him, related to the organization of the World Cup in Qatar or the allocation of TV rights. Nasser al-Khelaïfi, president of the beIn Media group, and Jérôme Valcke were also suspected of having concluded a pact behind Fifa’s back in a TV rights case linked to the Worlds-2026 and 2030. The two men were acquitted in Switzerland in October 2020, then on appeal in June 2022.
Mr. al-Khelaïfi’s lawyers did not wish to speak, recalling that they were subject to professional secrecy.
The possession of these documents, considered compromising, was revealed during the indictment of Mr. Benabderrahmane and two former police officers in a separate judicial investigation for influence peddling and corruption around the PSG.