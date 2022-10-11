Home Sports Three Kingdoms Go Tournament: Chinese Pioneer Fan Tingyu Wins Opening Game | Yili Liao | Shen Minyi | Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup
Three Kingdoms Go Tournament: Chinese Pioneer Fan Tingyu Wins Opening Game

Three Kingdoms Go Tournament: Chinese Pioneer Fan Tingyu Wins Opening Game | Yili Liao | Shen Minyi | Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup

[The Epoch Times, October 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Ye Chengyun reported) On October 11, the 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World Go Battle (Three Kingdoms Go Tournament) kicked off. In the Japan Pioneer Showdown, China‘s Fan Tingyu 9 dan is better, defeating Japan’s Yili Liao 9 dan in the mid-table, and will accept the challenge of South Korean pioneer Shen Minjun 9 dan on the 12th.

Fan Tingyu and Yili Liao have played against each other twice in the Three Kingdoms Go arena, but both Fan Tingyu won. This is their third duel. In this game, Liao played black first. In the layout stage, black came aggressive and started the battle on the left first. Black made 39 moves and two way points. It seemed that he was going to show off against white. Chess has not been entangled too much on the left side, and White is more active.

“The 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World‘s Strongest Go Battle” Game 1, Yili Liao (black) VS Fan Tingyu (white), hands 39 to 43. (The Epoch Times Cartography)

Yili Liao immediately broke into White’s upper-right “demolition of three”, again provoking a dispute. However, Black’s 59 and 61 pushes were too strong, and until White’s 78th move was blocked, the left and right lone pieces above White were basically connected. , on the contrary, it forms a siege on the lower right of Black’s four stones, and Black’s chess is obviously unfavorable in battle.

“The 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World‘s Strongest Go Battle” Game 1, Yili Liao (black) VS Fan Tingyu (white), hands 59 to 78. (The Epoch Times Cartography)

In actual combat, Yili Liao Zhongban ignored his own chess shape and weak position and penetrated the idea of ​​attacking his opponent, but the effect was counterproductive. In the end, although he won the middle-belly robbery, it caused the entire black chess army on the lower left to be wiped out. When Bai reached 180 hands, Yili Liao had to admit defeat in the middle of the game.

See also  From the Asian leader to seventh, the Chinese Super League team's position in the AFC Champions League becomes 2+2-West China Network (Shaanxi News Network)
In the first game of “The 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World‘s Strongest Go Battle”, Chinese pioneer Fan Tingyu won 180 white moves at nine dan, and defeated Japanese pioneer Yili Liao nine dan in the middle game. This is the global chess sheet. (The Epoch Times Cartography)

From the beginning of this game, Yili Liao wanted to fight close to the opponent and used strength blindly. However, Fan Tingyu was good at “governing orphans” and was not an ordinary person. Black did not take advantage of chess from the beginning to the end. In the end, “when the soldiers are strong, they will be destroyed, and when the wood is strong, they will be broken.” Yili Liao had to swallow the bitter fruit of defeat.

The next day, South Korean pioneer Shin Minjun 9th dan will play. Previously, Shen Minjun 9th dan had just won the first Korean Go player Shen Zhenzhen 9th dan in the domestic celebrity battle and was in good shape. Shen Minzhen and Fan Tingyu had also played against each other twice in the Three Kingdoms Go arena before, and both sides won one game each, which was evenly divided.

The latest situation of “The 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World‘s Strongest Go Game”. (The Epoch Times Cartography)

The Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World‘s Strongest Go Battle is sponsored by Nongshim Co., Ltd. and hosted by the Korean Chess Academy.

The team championship prize is 500 million won (about 350,000 US dollars), and the team runner-up and third place have no prize money. In addition to the team prize, players who have won three straight games will receive an individual winning streak prize of 10 million won (approximately US$7,000).

