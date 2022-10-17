[The Epoch Times, October 17, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Ye Chengyun reported) On October 16, after the 9th round of the “2022 HOBAN Cup Seoul News World Women’s Go Arena Tournament”, China‘s Li He five dan White defeated South Korean deputy coach Oh Yoo-jin in the 9-dan and won two consecutive victories.

The previous record of Lee Hyuk and Oh Yoo Jin was 3 wins and 8 losses, and they have recently lost four straight and are at a disadvantage. After guessing first, Wu Yoo-jin held the black first. In the layout stage, white 48 clips, the first move to cover the black chess below, it is a good move, and in the future, we can plan to build a big appearance in the mid-belly.

However, White 52 to support the corner and choose to play the game on the corner is not consistent with the previous idea of ​​forming a shape in the middle belly. In the actual battle, the top piece was cut off by Black, and White’s gains outweighed the losses, and Black’s situation prevailed. White 70 hood, forcibly encircled in the middle of the belly to try to win, Black squeezed 73 and chose to open the robbery in the upper left corner to create pressure on White.

This robbery has nothing to do with the overall situation. Wu Youzhen could have used the robbery to break the middle belly of White, but she placed too much importance on the live move on the corner. Black 91 was eager to eliminate the robbery and made a big mistake. The sunspot swallowed, and the loss was huge.

At this time, Wu Youzhen saw that the situation was backward, and tried to rush into the white belly from below, thus forming a robbery again. However, the black chess shape below does not taste good, and there are many borrowings. Wu Youzhen made a mistake while busy in the countdown. Black’s 161 hand is actually not the absolute first mover, and White’s 164 is a hit. Later, White can pick up at A, Black is sticking at B, White is attacking at C, and Black’s triangle numbers have been caught by White. The danger of robbery.

Wu Youzhen realized that she had made a mistake, and she was in a bad mood. When White reached 166 hands, she conceded in the middle game.

After Li He won two consecutive victories, there is only one person left in Japan and South Korea, and the Chinese team is one step closer to winning the team championship. On the 17th, Japanese coach Aisaki Ueno will play.

This tournament is sponsored by the Korea HOBAN Group, and co-hosted by the Seoul News Agency and the Korea Chess Institute. Using the Korean Go rules, the black square is pasted with 6.5 meshes. The basic time for each square is 1 hour, and the countdown is once per minute.

The team champion of the cup will receive 100 million won (about 70,000 US dollars) in prize money, and the runner-up and third runner-up will receive no prize money. In addition to the team bonus, the game fee for each game is 1.2 million won (about 840 US dollars), and an individual three-game winning streak will receive a 2 million won (about 1,400 US dollars) winning streak award. Received a bonus of 2 million won. @

Responsible editor: Chen Wenqi