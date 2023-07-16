three men, including Van Aert, in the lead, Pinot, Martin and Barguil chasing

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 15ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 15th stage of the Tour de France, 179 kilometers long between Les Gets and Saint-Gervais. The second alpine stage of this Grande Boucle, with five passes to cross and a summit finish after 7 kilometers of ascent.

Or ? For the second day in a row, the peloton will travel the roads of Haute-Savoie, not without making a short detour of a few kilometers through the north of Savoie, after crossing the Col des Aravis.

When ? The actual start will be given at 1.20 p.m. and the riders are expected at the finish line at 6.17 p.m. if they drive at an average speed of 36 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Denis Menetrier and Gabriel Richalot, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

What we won’t talk about?

From the Fécamp market, the first stage of a series on the markets

Read while waiting

Tour de France 2023: the route of the fifteenth stage, between Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc

Tour de France 2023: the hunt for seconds between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar benefits Carlos Rodriguez

Michal Kwiatkowski triumphs at the Grand Colombier, Tadej Pogacar gets closer second by second to Jonas Vingegaard

The great escape of Ion Izagirre, winner in Beaujolais

Running the Tour de France and having fun: mission impossible?

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, a duel with the taste of revenge

How runners are adapting to the heat wave, again present on the Grande Boucle

The sprint, Jasper Philipsen’s preserve

The Covid-19, a surprise guest that the Tour de France still fears

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

