Sports

After the loss of goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, Austria’s national team will be without three more players in the two European Championship qualifiers on March 24 and 27 (8:45 p.m., live on ORF1) in Linz against Azerbaijan and Estonia. Record player Marko Arnautovic, defender Philipp Lienhart and ÖFB newcomer Mathias Honsak have to fit.

Instead of the trio, Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen) and defender Flavius ​​Daniliuc (Salernitana) were nominated for the first time. The ÖFB announced this on Monday.

