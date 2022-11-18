Original title: Australian Badminton Open (quote)

Guoyu’s three pairs of men’s doubles entered the quarterfinals (theme)

China Sports News Beijing time on November 17th, the Australian Badminton Open of the World Badminton Tournament Super 300 Tournament ushered in the third match day in Sydney. The national badminton men’s doubles performed well, and all three pairs entered the quarterfinals.

The National Badminton Men’s Doubles continued their good performance on the second match day, and all three pairs advanced to the quarterfinals. In a close contest, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi reversed the Korean powerhouse Cui Solgui/Kim Yuanhao 18-21, 21-17, 21-18 and broke into the quarterfinals. He Jiting/Zhou Haodong beat the team of Thailand and Australia 21 to 14. The “post-00s” combination Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang defeated the Indonesian combination Kataman/Isfahani 21-12, 13-21, 21-10. He Jiting/Zhou Haodong and Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang will meet in the quarter-finals.

In the competition of this station, only one pair of national feathers participated in the women’s doubles and mixed doubles events. Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu defeated the Indonesian pair Melissa/Rachel 2-0 and entered the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Mixed doubles singles Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping withstood the impact of South Korea’s Kim Young-hyuk/Lee You-rim, defeated their opponents 2-1 and entered the quarterfinals.

In terms of singles, Han Yue, the No. 7 seed of the national feather single seedlings, defeated the host player Chen Xuanyu 2-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Guoyu men’s singles performed well on the 17th. Shi Yuqi played against Weng Hongyang in this round. Shi Yuqi’s overall strength was stronger. He won 21-14, 21-7 over his teammates and broke into the quarterfinals. The biggest news of men’s singles that day came from Lu Guangzu. He faced the famous Malaysian player Li Zijia. After losing a game 20-22, he won two consecutive games 21-15, 21-16 and defeated his opponent 2-1. The quarter-finals will also lock the tickets for the year-end finals of the World Badminton Tournament. With the entry of Lu Guangzu, Guoyu won a total of 8 seats in the year-end finals in 5 individual events.

The only player that Guoyu lost in the foreign game that day was the men’s singles “post-00” teenager Li Shifeng. Facing the No. 2 seed in the tournament and Singapore star Luo Jianyou, Li Shifeng lost 10-21, 21-12, 21-23, and the deciding game was 2 points Unfortunately, they lost their opponents and missed the quarterfinals.

(circle)