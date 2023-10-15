Three National Players Return to Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team for New WCBA Season

Title: Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team Welcomes National Players for New WCBA League Season

Date: October 15, 2023

The Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team is gearing up for the new season of the Chinese Women’s Basketball Association (WCBA) League with the return of three national players. Li Yuan, Zhang Ru, and Pan Zhenqi, who recently represented China at the Hangzhou Asian Games, have rejoined the team.

On October 13, the team held a media fan meeting titled “Youth Shines in Northern Xinjiang” at the Inner Mongolia Stadium. Alongside the three champion players, new team members Zhou Mengyun and Sun Mengran, as well as Chinese Taipei athlete Zhang Qifang, interacted warmly with nearly a hundred fans present.

The upcoming 2023-2024 WCBA League will officially commence on October 17, 2023. This season will reintroduce the home and away system. Out of the 36 games that the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team will play, 18 will be held at the Inner Mongolia Gymnasium. To revamp their approach, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Basketball Club has hired a young coaching team. Yang Zan, the former assistant coach of the team, has been appointed as the head coach. Assisting him is Shou, a former member of the Chinese national youth team and a member of the coaching staff of the Chinese 3V3 national team. Yifan, a physical rehabilitation trainer, is Jiang Yuming, an American Ph.D. physical therapist and former CBA player physical rehabilitation trainer.

The team currently boasts a total of 16 contracted athletes. In addition to the three national players, Li Yuan, Zhang Ru, and Pan Zhenqi, Zhang Qifang has also made a return this season. Zhou Mengyun and Sun Mengran are active national three-man basketball players, with the former having represented China at the Asian Beach Games. Additionally, former national five-man basketball player and local Inner Mongolia player Song Ning will continue to be part of the team. The roster will be further strengthened by outstanding college athletes such as Su Yuanyuan, Tang Juntong, Geng Mengjun, and Wu Jie, who are joining this season.

The team is set to depart for Wuhan on October 15 to kick-start the new season in an all-round manner.

