Three new world records in athletics were set in one evening

On Friday evening in Paris, during the fourth stage of the Athletics Diamond League, three new world records were set in the space of a few minutes. One in the women’s 5000 metres, raced by Kenyan Faith Kipyegon in just over 14 minutes; the other in the 3000 steeplechase, courses by the Ethiopian Lamecha Girma in 7 minutes, 52 seconds and 11 cents. Again in Paris, the best time ever over the 2 miles (a little more than 3 kilometres), established by the Norwegian middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, was also set.

The world record considered most important is the one set by the 22-year-old Girma: because the 3,000 hedges (which derive from horse racing and in which over 30 obstacles over 90 centimeters high are jumped, some of which are followed by a pool called riviera) are a historical specialty of athletics; and above all because the previous world record, established by the Qatari of Kenyan origins Saif Saaeed Shaheen, had held since 2004, when Girma was only three years old. For his new record, Girma ran three kilometers and overcame over 30 obstacles in a second and a half less than Shaheen and over five seconds lowering his previous personal best time.

Before the race Girma had announced his intention to try to beat the record, which is why he had run preceded by the so-called hares, i.e. other athletes chosen to keep up the pace according to an athlete interested in setting a certain final time. Very soon, however, Girma even surpassed his own “hares”.

Kipyegon’s record on the women’s 5000 meters had not been announced and was not even expected, despite the fact that a few days ago the 29-year-old Kenyan had set the new world record on 1500 meters in Florence (coursed in 3 minutes, 49 seconds and 11 cents). «My goal was to come to Paris to set my personal best time over the distance», said Kipyegon after her race, «and I never imagined I could go so fast. It was totally incredible.”

Kipyegon’s personal best time over the 5000 meters was 14 minutes 31 seconds; in Paris she ran in 14 minutes, 5 seconds and 20 cents: a second and a half better than the previous world record, set in 2000 by the Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, who finished second.

For Ingebrigtsen, Olympic champion of the 1500 metres, it is instead improper to speak in technical terms of a world record, because the two miles are not a distance officially recognized by World Athletics, the organization that regulates world athletics. In Paris, the distance, equal to 3,218 meters, was run especially for him (it’s something that is done, mostly to increase general interest in certain events) and for his attempt – successful – to beat a record that stood since 1997. Ingebrigtsen ran the distance in 7 minutes, 54 seconds and 10 cents.

The records made in a single evening in Paris have to do, above all, with the quality of the athletes who set them. Then there are also other factors: the climatic one, which thanks to temperature and atmospheric conditions described as almost ideal helped the efforts required. Then there is, as for some time now, the contribution given by the system known as wavelight, that is, the set of luminous LEDs placed on the inner edge of the athletics track which, by lighting up one after the other, allow male and female athletes to keep a certain pace, for example that of the world record to beat. Kipyegon herself spoke of it as a decisive aid in establishing her record.

