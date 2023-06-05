Three-on-One Basketball World Cup: The Chinese women’s basketball team regrets losing to the US team and misses the final 2023-06-05 10:35:29.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Liu Yang, Liu Xinyu

In the women’s semi-finals of the 2023 FIBA ​​Three-on-3 Basketball World Cup held on the 4th, Zhang Yi was injured and left the field during the game. The Chinese team had problems with the four-player rotation and finally lost to the US team at 12:20.

More than 2 minutes into the game, Chinese team player Zhang Yi was injured and left the field during the fight. After a simple treatment, Zhang Yi played again, fell down again during the defensive move, and was unable to persist in the game. The Chinese team had to fight with three people, and their physical fitness was greatly challenged. The US team took the opportunity to extend the lead to 9:3.

After that, Wang Lili and Wan Jiyuan tried more labor-saving scoring methods on the outside, and succeeded one after another, narrowing the point difference to 10:11. The U.S. team did not give the Chinese team a chance to overtake. They played a wave of 9:2 offensive, sealed the victory with 20:12, and entered the final. Brink scored a game-high 8 points, and Wang Lili scored 6 points.