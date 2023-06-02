Three orders taken to channel OM supporters for the match in Ajaccio

The last day of Ligue 1 this Saturday between Ajaccio and OM has no sporting stakes – OM being guaranteed to finish in third place and Ajaccio (19th) to play in L2 next season – but the management of the meeting is taken very seriously by the Ajaccian municipality and the prefecture. This Friday, three orders were taken to prohibit “600 to 700 Marseille supporters” to access the city centre.