Three orders taken to channel OM supporters for the match in Ajaccio

by admin
The last day of Ligue 1 this Saturday between Ajaccio and OM has no sporting stakes – OM being guaranteed to finish in third place and Ajaccio (19th) to play in L2 next season – but the management of the meeting is taken very seriously by the Ajaccian municipality and the prefecture. This Friday, three orders were taken to prohibit “600 to 700 Marseille supporters” to access the city centre.

“Challenges in terms of public safety”

“The concomitance of two events, the traditional fishermen’s festival and the match, and the duration of the presence of Marseille supporters in the city are issues to be taken into account in terms of public safety”, indicated Michel Tournaire, coordinator for security in Corsica. The prefecture also announced reinforced controls vis-à-vis smoke bombs and pyrotechnic devices, even promising controls when boats arrive from Marseille and Toulon.

A municipal decree also provides, among other things, the prohibition, from Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 7 a.m., “Anyone ostensibly claiming to be a supporter of Olympique de Marseille or behaving as such, to access the city center of Ajaccio within the perimeter covering the fishermen’s festival and its surroundings”.

