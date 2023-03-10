Status: 03/10/2023 11:20 a.m

Double cheering for Linn Kazmaier: she wins the big crystal globe in biathlon and cross-country skiing. In the sitting class, Anja Wicker wins in cross-country skiing.

The German para-skiers have won three overall World Cups in the Nordic area. At just 16 years old, Linn Kazmaier secured the big crystal globe in both biathlon and cross-country skiing for the visually impaired.

National coach: “Overachieved goals”

Anja Wicker prevailed in the sitting class for the first time in the season standings in cross-country skiing, previously she had already won the overall World Cup in biathlon three times. Since the German team had also won the national rankings at the World Championships, national coach Ralf Rombach spoke of “overachieved goals” this season.

In the overall World Cup, the visually impaired Nico Messinger and Leonie Walter each took second place in biathlon, while Johanna Recktenwald (biathlon) and Walter in cross-country came third in the final standings.