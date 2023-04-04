The three-person basketball national men’s team announced the training list, Liu Zeyi, Zhao Jiaren and other CBA players were selected again

Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Cao Linbo

On April 3, the Chinese Basketball Association announced the list of the second training session of the three-person basketball national men’s team. Many CBA players were selected, including Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team Liu Zeyi and Zhejiang East Sunshine men’s basketball team Zhao Jiaren wait.

According to the official Weibo of the Chinese three-person basketball team:

“In order to systematically prepare for the 2023 FIBA ​​Three-on-One Basketball World Cup and high-level series of Olympic points competitions such as the Masters and Challenges, and to fully impact the qualifications for the Paris Olympic Games, the Chinese Basketball Association will be held from April 3 to June 12 (for the time being) scheduled) to organize the second phase of the three-person basketball national men’s team training in batches at the Shanghai Chongming Training Base and Novi Sad, Serbia.

The training list is as follows: (Some CBA players in the list will report to the training team after the end of the season)”

In the training list, you can see the names of many CBA players, including Liu Zeyi of Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team, Zhao Jiaren of Zhejiang East Sunshine men’s basketball team, etc. In addition, Wu Xingrui and Zhejiang Jieying team who participated in the Super League Three League Pulai’s Zhou Yanxu also continued to be selected for this training list after the last training session.



Liu Zeyi and Zhao Jiaren, including Zhao Jiayi and Lu Junhu who are currently playing for the Qingdao Men’s Basketball Team, participated in the training of the three-person basketball national team last summer, and formed a team to participate in the 2022 three-person basketball Asian Cup in July and won a bronze medal.

And after the training of the three-person basketball national team, Liu Zeyi, Zhao Jiaren, and Zhao Jiayi have grown rapidly. They all performed well in the CBA league this season, and Liu Zeyi has become a Zhejiang basketball player. The main insider of the Chouzhou Golden Rent men’s basketball team made great contributions to the team’s final regular season championship. It is reasonable for several players to be selected for the training list of the three-person basketball national team again this time. However, according to the notice, players who are still playing in the CBA league will report to the training team after the end of the season.