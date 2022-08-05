On August 5, the reporter learned from the second press conference of the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games that the current provincial games schedule is divided into four stages. At present, the competition tasks of the first three stages have been successfully completed. On the 4th, 484 gold medals were decided, and Xi’an, Yulin and Hanzhong temporarily ranked the top three in the medal list.

The 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games was hosted by the Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government and undertaken by the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau and the Yulin Municipal People’s Government. There are 28 major events including track and field, football, and wrestling, 766 minor events, and 910 gold medals. It is expected that there will be 11,500 participating athletes, 1,300 team leaders and coaches, and 1,300 referees.

The competition schedule of this competition is divided into four stages. The first three stages of competition tasks have been completed, and a total of 3,714 competitions of various categories and projects have been held. 20 events such as diving for the youth group have completed all competitions; shooting, football and basketball have completed part of the competition content. As of August 4, 484 gold medals have been decided, and Xi’an, Yulin and Hanzhong are temporarily ranked in the top three medals. 6 people in weightlifting, shooting (flying saucer) and archery have reached the level of first-level athletes.

From the competitions completed by the youth group, it is found that the participating teams have different highlights. Xi’an City is in badminton, table tennis, volleyball, fencing and other events, Yulin City is in boxing and international wrestling, and Hanzhong City is in cross-country skiing (pulling), In softball, Baoji City has certain individual advantages in archery and Weinan City in baseball. In addition, the mass groups formed by various cities have completed football and women’s basketball, and the college student group has completed the men’s and women’s football, men’s basketball, and badminton competitions. The total number of people watching the game before the opening ceremony reached more than 61,000.

According to the schedule, from August 5th to 10th, the 17th Provincial Games will also hold youth groups in swimming, track and field, shooting (pistol), men’s basketball, men’s football, rowing, judo, and martial arts routines; mass group track and field, swimming , basketball, badminton, table tennis; college students’ women’s basketball, table tennis and other 15 competitions, Xi’an athletes will continue to strive for the first place and go all out to create good results.

Special correspondent Yulin Wang Rui Li Changjiang