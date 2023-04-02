Home Sports Three questionable moments, including Čvančar’s goal. No footage proved that the hand was not there, the defense claims
Three questionable moments, including Čvančar’s goal. No footage proved that the hand was not there, the defense claims

The favorite fulfilled the requirements, staying on par with Slavia. Sparta’s football players beat Brno 3:1 on Sunday, but their eighth league win in a row was accompanied by three questionable situations, which the referee’s commission will definitely comment on on Monday. Brno’s opening goal was scored by Řezníček from a situation that smacked of offside. Spartan Čvančara’s goal was disallowed due to an alleged hand, although it was difficult to find in the TV studios. And Wiesner’s final goal was almost certainly offside, but the referees recognized it.

