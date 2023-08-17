THREE REFUGEES RELAY | Sportdimontagna.com

A few days before the start (at 10) there are around sixty teams registered, including some who are already pretending to victory. Great Britain, on the podium for both men and women a year ago, will present itself with four teams at the start, with its best interpreters of the discipline. Atletica Dolce Nord Est aims high, signing a hat-trick history between 2016 and 2018, before the successes of Gemonatletica. President Chiabai’s club will be able to count on Isacco Costa (inserted at the last minute to replace the injured Luca Cagnati) on Lorenzo Cagnati in the first two fractions and downhill again on the Kenyan Lengen Lolkurraru, who in 2022 was capable of an impressive 16’02’ ‘ between Marinelli and the finish. Gemonatletica wants to try again with its typical training, to be confirmed, the one made up of Tiziano Moia, Giulio Simonetti and Adrea Fadi, and the Slovenian trios are still awaited, dominators in 2022 with victory in both classifications. There is already confirmation from the Maltese national team that they will be able to fight for a place in the top ten, while unfortunately the Dematteis brothers lose out due to Bernard’s injury. The Austrian teams are being defined, another interesting novelty for this edition. Among the locals, the leading trios of Aldo Moro Paluzza and Timaucleulis have not yet been disclosed, always ready to fight for the leading positions but also to considerably replenish the starting list. By the way, the club chaired by Luca Caneva with accounts in hand thinks it will be able to cross the finish line of 120 registered teams by Friday evening, when the deadlines will close. In short, what is already certain is that on the paths at the foot of the Coglians there will once again be a show.

THE SIXENTIETH: The Unione Sportiva Collina has decided to celebrate the 60 editions with a special evening on Friday 18 August. On the stage of the Collina marquee some of the Olympic athletes who have participated in the Relay over the years will be protagonists, not only as testimonials but as athetes, from the Di Centa brothers, to Fauner and Piller Hoffer from Sappada, to the other ski champion Nordic Gabriella Paruzzi, to move on to the big names in biathlon from Renè Cattarinussi onwards.

ROUTE CONDITIONS: The route is ready, one last inspection this week but the conditions are already good. There is no snow along the trails.

THE RACE winds its way in its classic formula on three fractions: uphill, crossed and downhill. From the start in the small town of Collina (1233 meters above sea level) which every year comes alive and transforms into a real arena at the end of August, the climb specialists climb up to the Lambertenghi Romanin refuge, passing in front of the Tolazzi refuge and 4.5 km with a positive difference in height of 739 metres. The first passage of the baton is fascinating, at the door of the refuge (now closed for renovation) and a few steps from the enchanting Volaja lake. From there the famous Spinotti aided path begins for the runners-up, a spectacular and very technical crossing of 3.8 km at high altitude in the massif of Mount Coglians, which touches the highest point of the race, the 2197 meters of the Sella pass, before flow into the marvelous basin that houses the Marinelli refuge. The last stage, legbreaking and impressive to follow, is the descent, which leads back to the finish line in Collina in just under 5 km.