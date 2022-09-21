PAVIA

A regional title, three silvers and a bronze for the young people from Pavia competing in the regional cadet and cadet championships held in Mariano Comense, also valid as a last chance to obtain the minimum participation in individual Italians and for regions scheduled in Caorle on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 October.

For the Cento Torri & Vigevano Young Carolina Gelmotto wins the Lombard regional title in the long jump with the remarkable measure of m. 5.47, while on 80 meters she gets silver by running in 10 ”40. The twin Giorgia, on her debut in the triple jump specialty, is third with 10.78. Aurora Ragusa, on her debut in an important competition, in the pole vault she places second and with 2.90 she also obtains the minimum participation in the Italians. Another important silver on the 300 floors for Martina Boggiani with an excellent time of 41 ”95. In the top Sara Diallo closes 14th with 1.35. In the top ten of a thousand for the Iriense Voghera Federica Micheli finishes seventh in 3’24 ”30 and Alice Inchisciano is tenth in 3’27” 74. In the men for the Cento Torri & Young 11th Mattia Guidi in 2’53 ”55 and 25th Federico Costa in 2’59” 82. In the 1200 hedges eighth Diego Galmozzi, Casorate Primo, 3’53 ”40. In the javelin, Irene Brugolotto, Cus Pavia, was sixth with the measure of 26.95, while in the males sixteenth Daniele Trotta, Casorate Primo, with 22.32. In the 300s Edoardo Ricca, Podistica Robbiese, finished sixteenth in 40 ”07; 41st Alessandro Imperiali, Iriense, 42 ”73, 64th Daniele Trotta, Casorate, 48” 27. In the 80s Giovanni Vandragna, Iriense, is 16th in 10 ”0; in the women Valentina Ferrato, 100 Torri & Young, is 35th in 11 ”37 and Aurora Nichele, Iriense, 36th, 11” 38. –