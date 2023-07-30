Three times Dardai in the Hertha team – a historic football moment

Status: 07/30/2023 10:17 a.m

At Hertha BSC, three sons of head coach Pal Dardai were on the pitch at the same time in the game in Düsseldorf. A novelty in German professional football, but this could not change anything about the false start of the Bundesliga relegated team in the new season in the 2nd Bundesliga.

Pal Dardai actually returned to Hertha in May to save the club from relegation from the Bundesliga. However, the coach had made it clear from day one that he saw his job as working against the rampant mood of catastrophe in the club.

Probably also because he suspected that Hertha, which was not only run down in sport, could hardly be helped anyway. Dardai does not hide the worrying conditions in the club, but he always tries to spread confidence.

Papa Pal on the bench – three Dardais on the pitch

On Saturday evening (07/29/2023), at Hertha’s 0-1 defeat in Düsseldorf, Dardai delivered a real story for the hearts of the long-suffering Berlin fans: In the 78th minute he brought his son Bence Dardai on. The 17-year-old junior national player made his professional debut with the Berliners. Because his two brothers Marton and Palko also played in the Hertha team, three Dardai sons were on the field at the same time in Düsseldorf.

TV series have already been knitted from far less fabric. In the basketball Bundesliga, in Ludwigsburg, coach John Patrick once had two of his sons on the team. So now the Dardai clan at Berlin’s Hertha: three brothers, plus the father on the coaching bench – that’s never happened in German professional football.

“BZ”: “Four Dardais in Düsseldorf”

“Four Dardais in Düsseldorf” was the headline in the Berlin tabloid “BZ” and spoke of a “historic moment” that also dominated the subsequent viewing of the game, less the false start to the new season.

“Somehow fate wanted it that way,” said Papa Dardai, the Hertha coach. “That’s my family history. My father played with my brother in Hungary. That’s normal for us. I also played with my brother just before I came to Germany. And now that we’ve been at Hertha for so long, all children are Hertha.”

No papa bonus at Hertha: “Bence worked it out”

The focus was on the competitive debut of 17-year-old Bence Dardai. His two older brothers have been established professionals for a long time, while the youngster is considered the most talented of the Dardai sons. “Bence worked for it. I’m grateful that he took his chance,” said Hertha’s head coach. At the same time, it was still important to him to refute the suspicion that he favored his sons or placed them with Hertha.

“I didn’t extend Marton’s contract and I didn’t bring Palko back either,” Dardai said. “They all wanted to be Hertha, they would have gotten more money elsewhere. It’s not my fault, it’s not my wife’s fault,” said the head coach.

As a coach he is satisfied that all three sons have the quality for this league. As a father, on the other hand, he feels nothing, says Dardai. “I only feel one thing: that a goal was missing today.” Four Dardais at Hertha could not change that.